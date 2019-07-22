Watch: Smart Car attempts J-Turn, fails miserably

With drifting quickly gaining popularity around the world, everyone seems so caught up with what a rear-wheel drive car can do while going forward, but what about a front-wheel drive car going backward?

We're not too sure how the situation in the video came to be, but we can imagine that a fair bit of boredom would've contributed.

It looks like the driver of the Smart ForTwo was attempting to show off to the group of mates that were watching from behind the camera, and perform a little J-Turn.

Contrary to popular belief, or at least what these guys thought, the ForTwo isn't the most planted car in the world, and the reasonably high centre of gravity got the best of the car when the tyres gripped up.

This resulted in the ForTwo toppling onto its roof and spinning around a couple of times before coming to a rest on its side. The driver looks to be in good nick after the crash, but the car doesn't.

Let's just hope that the driver has another car that he can use to get around, because that Smart ForTwo doesn't look like its going anywhere fast.