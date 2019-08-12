Watch: someone has already crashed a Chevrolet Corvette C8

The world has already seen its fair share of crashed Toyota GR Supras, as the Nurburgring claimed a couple, then a few got caught up in an Eastern European truck crash, but this is the first crashed Corvette C8 that we've seen.

In the video that was uploaded to YouTube by Corvette Nut, the car can be seen looking a little worse for wear as it sits in the middle of the road, with a damaged front end.

READ MORE: How much is the new Chevrolet Corvette going to cost in NZ?

According to a report, the C8 was travelling in convoy with a few other Corvettes and GM vehicles at the time of the incident. Most of the Corvettes in the convoy, including the crashed car, had GoPros mounted on them, so hopefully the footage will be released at some point.

Some have guessed that the crash occurred in the hills near Yosemite, California, but that hasn't been confirmed as of yet.

According to a post on the Corvette forum about the crash, the C8 clipped the rear quarter of the white SUV as it rounded the corner, which then hit the red truck.

Thankfully, no one seemed to be hurt in the video, and it looks like the things could've gone a lot worse if someone went off the edge of the road. Hopefully this will be the last C8 crash that we see, but considering it's sending almost 500hp to the rear wheels, we doubt it.