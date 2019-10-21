Watch: Spectacular crash leaves Mustang precariously hanging from power pole

High-powered rear-wheel drive cars and wet roads make for a deadly combination that has been catching drivers off guard for decades now, and despite the technology in new cars, it is still happening.

The combination's latest victim comes in the form of an Australian driver aged in her 20s, who lost control of the Ford Mustang GT that she was driving before mounting a power pole support wire.

Two drivers were booked by @VictoriaPolice for using their phones while driving to take a snap of this Mustang. @10NewsFirstMelb pic.twitter.com/IvTp9h8Diz — Simon Love (@SimoLove) September 23, 2019

Miraculously, the Mustang mounted the wire with the car perfectly in the centre, leaving the car precariously balanced. If she hit it on either side of the car, it probably would've flipped onto its roof, injuring the driver and potential bystanders.

A local report revealed that the fire service had to be called to rescue the driver who was stuck three metres up the pole, but not before the Mustang was secured in its position. She escaped without injury.

Unfortunately, the camera angle doesn't show what the driver did to get the car into its predicament, but considering that she had recently completed a left turn at the intersection; we can assume that the rear wheels lost traction, sending her to the left.

The report also states that the damaged car was a work vehicle, so the driver might not have had sufficient experienced with the Mustang's 5.0-litre V8 and the rear-wheel drive format.

A tow truck was used to pull the Mustang off the wire, and while the power pole support didn't need to be replaced, it looks like a few parts off the Ford coupe will need to be.