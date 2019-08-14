Watch: spoiled teen dumps new BMW in river after asking for a Jaguar

While some vehicles are designed to drive on land as well as on water like this incredible 'Boaterhome', it might not surprise you to hear that a BMW 3 Series isn't able to do the same.

We're pretty sure that the 18-year-old man from India was well aware of the German car's inability to survive in water when he pushed it off a riverbank during a post-birthday tantrum.

Local news outlet NDTV has reported that the teenager was given the white BMW for his 18th birthday present, but it wasn't what he wanted. It seems that the 3-Series was no worthy replacement for the Jaguar that he had asked for.

Footage from the rescue attempt emerged online, and show the BMW slowly sinking below the surface, while locals attempt to pull it out. Apparently the car resurfaced when it was pushed up onto an island in the river, but no one knows whether the car was rescued or not.

"Akash was unhappy with his father for not buying him (a) Jaguar," local police said in a statement. "He deliberately pushed (the) luxury vehicle BMW into the river."

After the car was spotted, members of the public rushed to pull it out as it was feared that someone was inside the car, but fortunately, it was empty.

According to the local report, police haven't filed any charges against the ungrateful man as of yet, as there have been claims that he has a mental deficiency and is undergoing treatment.