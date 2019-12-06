Watch: Spoilt son forces dad to buy new BMW by damaging it at dealership

When it comes to Christmas presents, the age-old rules of the naughty or nice lists still apply, no matter how old the recipient is. Unfortunately for this Chinese man, a serious lack of common led to him finding his way on the naughty list.

In the video that recently emerged out of Shangrao in China, a father and son can be seen walking towards a long-wheel-base variant of a BMW 3 Series before the younger one attacks it with a set of keys.

Photos of the car taken after the incident show two significant marks on one of the rear doors, meaning that the whole panel would have to be resprayed.

When staff rushed over to stop the man from vandalising their vehicle, he told them that his father was planning on buying the vehicle. Despite his claims, local police were still called, and the two were questioned.

Not realising the magnitude of the situation, the son stood by his claims that his dad was planning on buying the BMW, therefore, there was no reason to be alarmed, but the police thought differently.

Local reports revealed that police threw the man in jail for this act of vandalism, but it's not clear how long he spent behind bars.

"He's like a little kid asking for a gift from his parents. He believed if he damaged the car, his father would buy it for him," a local police officer told Pear Video.

It turns out that the man's father had promised his son a new car after passing his driving test. And when the father wasn't happy with the car that was chosen, his son launched into his full, man-sized tantrum.

It's unclear as to whether the man's father ended up buying the BMW or not, but we're really hoping it stayed at the dealership, and the son footed the cost of the damage he caused.