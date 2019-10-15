Watch: Street drifter left red-faced after crashing $100,000 Mercedes-Benz AMG

The majority of those who have watched the iconic 'Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift' movie have enough brain cells to know not to attempt any of the driving depicted in the movie in their neighbourhood.

Like anything in life, this only goes for the majority, and there are going to be a certain few that take Han's "wax on, wax off" quote about drifting literally, and try it at their local roundabout.

One person in this minority is this Mercedes driver from the Netherlands, who thinks that the 349kW that's sitting underneath his right foot magically gives him DK's abilities.

In the same fashion as the Mustang driver who ended up in a ditch just last week, the crowd that was gathered at the exit of the car meet might have been enough encouragement for the driver to show off.

Unfortunately for the driver, throwing the rear end of the 2015 C63 S into the corner ended in disaster, but luckily for him and his passenger, they both managed to walk away from it.

As you can imagine, slamming a tree into the mid-section of a sedan can only end up with a banana-shaped vehicle, and this crash is no exception. Besides the bodywork, the suspension looks like it needs some serious work, and replacing the deployed airbags will cost a fortune.

After local police had assessed the situation, a tow truck turns up on the scene and pulls the banana'd Benz onto the tray.