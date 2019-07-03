Watch: Street drifting Ferrari F12 ends with carnage

Just last week we saw the catastrophic results of combining a high-powered rear-wheel drive car with bad weather.

In that video (which is arguably the most Italian thing that we've ever seen), the driver of a Ferrari 458 tries to overtake a car and ends up with its nose firmly planted in the motorway barrier.

While this recent video is a lot less Italian than that last one, a very expensive Ferrari supercar is centre stage, and the end result is extremely similar.

Occurring on a Chinese highway, a combination of fast driving and bad weather led to this F12berlinetta ending up sliding face first into the concrete barrier. From the footage, it looks like the car was already out of control as it came into frame, leading us to believe that the driver might've been weaving through traffic.

In these conditions, an all-wheel drive car such as an Audi R8 or a Lamborghini Huracan might've been able to keep traction, but this high-powered rear-wheel drive Ferrari obviously couldn't.

Powered by a 6.3-litre V12 engine that produces 544kW and 690Nm of torque, the F12berlinetta can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 3.1 seconds — on dry tarmac that is.

While it is a shame to see another exotic supercar destroyed by an owner that can't handle its power, driving in that manner in those conditions can only lead to one eventual outcome.

There hasn't been any follow up to this video since it emerged earlier this week, so hopefully the driver escaped the accident without injury.