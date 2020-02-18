Watch: Stunt drivers thrash 2020 Land Rover Defenders for new James Bond movie

Throughout the decades, hundreds of cars have featured in James Bond films. These range from the submarine Lotus, the BMW Z8, and the hordes of Aston Martins that 007 himself drives.

When things get a little rough, Bond usually swaps these coupes out for a two-wheeled option, only to be chased by an SUV of some sort, and in the upcoming No Time to Die, Land Rover's latest Defender gets the call-up.

A clip was recently released from a chase sequence, and it's exactly what we want to see from all off road promo videos. Saying that these Defenders take a beating is a massive understatement.

From flying over huge jumps to high-speed river crossings, the trio of Defender 110s look to take it all in their stride, with one even taking a tumble at the end before getting back on its wheels and driving off.

As you'd expect, the Defenders used in this scene were fitted with aftermarket roll cages, and were driven by stunt drivers. Formula 3 driver Jessica Hawkins was one of the drivers working on the movie.

"It doesn't get any more exhilarating than being a stunt driver in a James Bond movie and it's an honour to be a part of this incredible movie driving the new Defender," Hawkins said when asked about the new flick.

It's still up in the air as to whether the new movie or the new Defender will drop first. Both a scheduled to release in the next few months, so we're not going to be waiting very long either way.