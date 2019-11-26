Watch: "Stupid" driver performs dangerous U-turn on motorway

A driver has been caught on camera making a bizarre U-turn on a busy Wellington motorway, travelling back down the road to take an offramp after spotting heavy traffic ahead.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon after an accident in the Terrace Tunnel caused tailbacks on the Wellington Urban Motorway.

The video shows a white car gingerly performing a three-point-turn before heading back down the motorway to avoid the upcoming jam.

Another driver reverses down the motorway ahead of that car to exit on the nearby offramp before the white car does the same, joining a stream of traffic leaving the motorway.

The video was shared to the popular site Reddit, where opinion was divided on the actions of the driver.

The man who posted the video told the Herald that the two drivers who went the wrong way down the motorway had "realised too late" that they were headed towards the traffic and "decided some creative driving was needed".

Another user sympathised with the drivers, writing that they had been stuck in a similar situation and understood people turning around to avoid long queues, "as long as they take the proper precautions".

Another user replied: "What are the proper precautions for reversing down a motorway? Honestly, you should have your licence removed."

Others suggested that the drivers' actions were "stupid and dangerous" and questioned why they couldn't accept their fate and wait "like everyone else".

Some said that the two drivers should have taken extra measures such as turning on their hazard lights and sticking to their edge of the lane as they headed back to the offramp.

Motorists were delayed for an hour by Saturday's crash, which was eventually cleared by 2.45pm. The Herald has approached the police for comment on the video.