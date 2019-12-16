Watch: 'Stupid' driver receives instant karma and loses boat in high-speed collision

As the holiday season approaches, Kiwi families are going to be hitting the tarmac with the family, dog, and boat in tow, but exercising caution is a must when you have a carrying a load.

This dashcam footage which recently surfaced out of Australia proves this point perfectly, as it was a lack of patience that ended up leaving the ute on its side, and the boat spinning across the road.

Thanks to the GPS speedometer built into the dash cam video, we can see that the video starts with the car following the boat doing around 100km/h. Considering the 110km/h speed limit around Australia, this may have been considering "slow" at the time.

To reach the boat ramp before the tide goes out, the driver of the ute that was towing the large boat decides to pull out and overtake a string of cars down a hill, building up quite a pace while they're at it.

As the speed increases, the trailer starts to fishtail behind the ute, increasing in severity the faster it goes. The trailer makes contact with the board railing on the bridge before flinging the boat from its grasp, and flipping the ute on its side.

The resulting carnage blocks both lanes of the road, and leaves the ute jack-knifed with the trailer, while the boat comes to rest about 20 metres further up the hill.

From the images of the aftermath, it doesn't look like anyone was seriously hurt in the wreck, but we can imagine the driver of the ute would be severely shaken up.