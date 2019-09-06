Watch: Subaru driver leads UK police on 220km/h chase before his engine blows

From a young age, pulling over when you notice police lights in your rear view mirror is drilled into almost everyone, and once you get your license, it becomes second nature.

For some reason, Leon Lloyd must have missed this memo while growing up in England, and decided to try his luck and run from police in his recently-acquired Subaru 'bugeye' WRX wagon.

According to local reports, the 23-year-old driver had only just purchased the WRX when he saw police lights in his rear view mirror. Considering that Lloyd wasn't insured, and didn't even have a driver's license, he thought that running was a better option than being pulled over.

During the chase, it has been reported that the Subaru hit speeds of 220km/h, and was "crossing lines, weaving in and out of traffic and quickly accelerating to over 100 mph on the 60 mph road."

In a dramatic turn of events, Lloyd only gets about a minute or so into the chase before a plume of black smoke shoots out of the back of the wagon, leaving him stranded on the side of the road.

According to the prosecutor, it turns out that the local police "were surprised the Subaru could go that fast," and weren't expecting Lloyd to put up such a fight.

Unfortunately for Lloyd, the judge was not very sympathetic in court, which is fair enough. "There were dozens and dozens of vehicles coming towards you," the judge said. "One slight hiccup with the steering wheel would have caused a collision with possible multiple fatalities."

Unsurprisingly, Lloyd was sentenced to eight months in prison, and has been banned from driving for the next three years. Who knows if that's going to stop him though...