Watch: 'Supercar idiots' face police investigation after blocking highway for photo shoot

Supercars are a modern marvel that push the limits of vehicular performance both on and off the track, but unfortunately, a few owners ruin the fun for the rest, and this story out of America is a perfect example of this.

Thankfully, the police are now involved and are "looking into" this incident that occurred last week on Florida's U.S. 1, the only stretch of road that links mainland Florida with the Florida Keys. AKA an extremely busy stretch of road.

The incident involved a group of supercar owners that thought it would be an awesome idea to stop their cars in the middle of the highway, and pose for a few photos for the 'Gram.

A video from a car headed in the other direction shows a collection of vehicles that could make anyone jealous. This group included a Ferrari 488 GTB, a McLaren 720S, a Lamborghini SV, and slew of other six-figure rides.

Completely ignoring the hundreds of cars waiting behind them, owners obnoxiously left their doors open, and strolled about the line-up like it was a regular exotic car show.

On top of the fact that it is the only road connecting the landmasses, the particular section that they chose to pose at is narrowed to one lane, meaning that it was completely blocked.

Unsurprisingly, the photo was posted to Instagram and shared around numerous times. Also unsurprisingly, it was quickly deleted as the law got wind of the event, and started looking into it.

As front plates aren't mandatory on cars over in Florida, none of the cars have a plate showing, but due to the exotic nature of the metal, it shouldn't be too hard to track down the main offenders here.

Like most things on the internet, people both condemned and supported the drivers, but the general consensus was that they are idiots. The fact that the video quickly became the top post in the 'Idiots in Cars' subreddit makes perfect sense.