Watch: SUV violently flips after getting hit by hatchback

It's a David and Goliath situation, a big, bulky vehicle getting taken out by something half its size, but should serve as a reminder about how quickly it can all go wrong.

In the video that was posted to Reddit just yesterday, it shows a large vehicle travelling in the left lane of a highway in the US. About halfway through the clip, the SUV comes up behind a Scion xD hatchback, which indicates to the right.

As the SUV overtakes the hatch, the driver of the Scion decides that they don't actually want to leave the lane, and turns back towards the left lane. The driver of the Scion spots the SUV at the last second and pulls towards the right.

Some presume that the sudden change of direction caused the Scion to lose control, sending it right back into the side of the SUV, spinning it around, and pushing it towards the side of the road in reverse.

After sliding through the grass for a couple of seconds, the SUV's tyres dig in, and is sent toppling over two times before coming to rest on its roof.

Unlike the London boy racer crash a few days ago, no one was injured in this incident, and the driver of the Scion was found at fault by the insurance investigators.

The driver that was hit by the Scion later posted about the incident, saying that no ill-intent was involved in the crash.

"I honestly think he lost control from the initial swerve. The first swerve into me clipped the side of my vehicle just a little bit and I think that caused him to panic/over correct and lose control," they said.