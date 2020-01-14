Watch: Teen crashes dad's $150K Ford Mustang trying to impress friends

Attempting to impress your teenage friends with your father's muscle car is an age-old rite of passage that is bound to go wrong at some point, and unfortunately for this guy, his mates captured it on video.

Those who haven't learned to drive a manual transmission might be forgiven for not understanding that a car that's engaged in gear will lurch forward when the engine is turned over, but we doubt that this kid's dad is going to be so sympathetic.

Unfortunately, the car in question is arguably one of the coolest Mustangs to ever roll out of Ford's factory. It is a Shelby GT350R, or the hard-core track-orientated variant of the GT350 that the world loves.

Gauging the value of the car is a little difficult considering that neither the GT350 or the GT350R is currently sold new in New Zealand, but considering that this imported GT350 is sitting at $120,000, we'd imagine a GT350R would fetch a bit more.

Considering that the Mustang comes with a clutch interlock, the teenager would've had to depress the pedal completely to get it started, but when he jumps out and lets the clutch out, it becomes apparent that it is in gear.

If the GT350R wasn't parked in such a tight space, his dad would've been none-the-wiser, but on the other hand, this video wouldn't have emerged on the internet for us all to cringe at.

The good news is that the damage from the minor collision won't be too bad, and will probably be patched up at the panel beaters. The bad news is that this kid has to tell his dad that he managed to crash his prized Mustang.