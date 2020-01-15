Watch: Terrifying video shows Tesla aquaplaning before crashing on autopilot

While it might seem like an everyday chore, driving in heavy rain can be extremely dangerous if the water builds up under all four tyres, causing the car to aquaplane, and lose control completely.

Hitting the brakes might be your natural reaction when this occurs, but once your car has been turned into a tarmac ice skater, there is almost nothing that you can do to remedy the situation.

This is exactly what one Tesla Model 3 driver found out the hard way when using the autopilot function in extremely heavy rain. Despite this weather, he had set the car's speed to 120km/h, and was using his phone to film the rain.

Tesla has affirmed on many occasions that autopilot is only a driving aid, and shouldn't be used as a fully autonomous system, but obviously, that hasn't stopped this guy from sitting back and filming the ride.

You can easily hear when the car starts to lose traction, as the driver starts screaming "OH MY GOD", and the car proceeds to spin across the road twice before coming to rest on the grass verge.

“I Love Tesla, but yes my car crashed on Autopilot. I am okay for the most part and the car is being repaired,” the owner said in the description of his video.

While it's true that the Model 3 crashed while using autopilot, we don't think that this crash was Tesla's fault at all. If the driver used a bit of common sense, he would've slowed the car down through that shower, and taken the controls himself.

But then again, he wouldn't have his shot at internet fame if this didn't happen.