Watch: Tesla cameras catch motorcyclist vandalising Model 3 at speed

Since the Model 3's launch, we've seen a fair share of vandalism caught on the car's 'Sentry Mode' camera system, but this takes things to a new level.

A motorcyclist in America has been caught vandalising a Tesla Model 3 while travelling at speed on a highway.

According to a local report, Tesla owner Brandon McGowen was travelling in the left lane of the highway when the motorcyclist merged into the same lane.

Strangely, the rider decides to slow down to about 80km/h in front of the Telsa, causing McGowen to inch closer before the rider switches into the right lane, allowing the Model 3 past.

After expressing his frustration at the rider's strange highway antics, McGowen attempts to accelerate away from the situation, but the rider had a different plan.

As the motorcyclist comes past the car, the rider sticks out his hand, and knocks the side mirror cover off, leaving it to bounce down the tarmac.

Despite the questionable quality of the Model 3's front-facing camera, local police were able to identify the rider, and are currently investigating.