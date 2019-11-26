Watch: Tesla Cybertruck destroys Ford F-150 in tug of war

Tesla's controversial CEO Elon Musk has always been a fan of a Twitter gag, or a good meme, but no one expected him to bring one of his best memes to life in the form of the Tesla Cybertruck.

Complete with polarising looks, "bulletproof" body panels, and the exterior finish of a Delorean DMC-12 — if — this space-age truck does make it into production as Musk promises, it will be the most unique looking thing on the road.

Click here to view all Teslas on Driven

In normal Tesla fashion, under the brushed steel exterior and boxy body sits an incredibly capable electric powertrain that can be had in three different guises. These include single motor rear-wheel drive, dual-motor all-wheel drive, and triple-motor all-wheel drive.

To display the amount of instant torque the truck possesses, Elon put it up against the current best-selling vehicle in America — the iconic Ford F-150.

It's hard to tell which guise of the Cybertruck is being used in this particular video, but it looks like a dual-motor example. Tie this to a rear-wheel drive STX F-150, and the Tesla should have an easy win.

Despite the Ford's 2.7-litre EcoBoost engine, the Tesla tip's the scales at about 500kg more than the F-150, and paired with its all-wheel drive system, the Cybertruck is an unstoppable force up that hill.

Elon will be counting his blessings that this demonstration was a success, after that glass demonstration that didn't exactly go to plan...