Watch: Tesla driver falls victim to ignorant road rage

Over the course of this year, we have seen some pretty extreme examples of road rage against Tesla drivers and their car, most of which have been caught by the EV's sentry mode while it's parked up.

This video is a little different to those, as it occurs on a Miami highway, and involves a driver of a Ford truck cutting the Tesla off multiple times, and attempting to "coal roll" the driver.

Click here to view all Teslas on Driven

If you aren't familiar with the act of coal rolling, it is where drivers of diesel vehicles purposely modify their engines to run rich, meaning excess diesel runs through the engine on acceleration, spewing out plumes of black smoke.

A lot of "coal rolling" videos on the internet show massive American trucks spewing the filthy black smoke into the air without any ill intention against drivers, but it is pretty obvious that this guy knows exactly what he's doing.

As the driver of the Ford truck approaches the Tesla, he swerves into the driver's path, and plants the accelerator, covering the EV with smoke. Not only is this an annoying thing to do, but also extremely dangerous while travelling at speed on a multi-lane motorway.

Despite the fact that the Tesla is a lot faster than the truck, the EV's driver has trouble getting around the truck as it actively blocks the lanes when the driver attempts to get past.

Not only the demonstrated extremely dangerous, modifying an engine to roll coal is illegal in most states of the US, but isn't always enforced, which allows trucks like this to be on the road.