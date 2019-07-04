Watch: Tesla Model 3 aces Euro NCAP crash testing

Next to the claims around ludicrously quick acceleration and incredible range, Elon Musk has also long stood by the safety of his Tesla product. And, those claims continue with the news that the Model 3 has scored a five-star rating from Euro NCAP.

The cheapest car that Tesla offers earned a 96 per cent score in Adult Occupant protection, 86 per cent in Child Occupant protection, and 74 per cent in Pedestrian Safety.

Its greatest accolade however is the 94 per cent it scored in the Safety Assist category — a feat that Euro NCAP says is the "best yet" for any car reviewed against current testing.

Read more: New Zealand Tesla Model 3 pricing to start at $73,900

“It’s great to see cars doing so well. Our tests get tougher and tougher, and cars continue to perform well, which means that car buyers are getting an ever-safer range of vehicles to choose from”, said Michiel van Ratingen, Euro NCAP’s Secretary General.

“Next year, we up the ante again, with better tests of driver-assistance systems, a completely new frontal crash test and more attention to protection in side crashes. These new tests should help to make the roads safer for everyone.”

The Model 3 was just part of Euro NCAP's latest batch of tested vehicles. Mercedes-Benz got the B-Class and GLE tested, Skoda brought along the Scala (a hatch that we're not getting in New Zealand), and Kia and Citroen's sub-brand DS brought the Ceed and Crossback respectively.

The Mercedes and Skoda models both got five-star ratings, while the Ceed and Crossback had to settle for four-star ratings.