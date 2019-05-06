Watch: Tesla Model 3 gets skewered on a roadside barrier

A Tesla owner from Florida was lucky to escape injury when their car was skewered by a roadside barrier late last week.

Passing through the trunk, the barrier sliced its way through the Telsa's passenger compartment and ended up poking out of the boot, leaving the car well stuck in place.

From the videos that were posted to Twitter, you can clearly see that the car's infotainment system and all the lights are still working — something of a miracle itself.

Luckily the rail didn't pierce the batteries that are located on the floor of the Tesla, which may have led to a completely different aftermath for the owner.

Just like the crash in which a Kia was launched off a Camaro, it's a miracle that no one was hurt in the crash, and says something about the vehicle's safety systems.

Commenters on the original Twitter post discussed what would happen if this was a traditional front-engine car, and if the outcome would be any different. While some thought the engine would've stopped the rail, others reckoned that it would have pushed the engine back into the passenger compartment, causing significant damage.

There's no telling what the other outcomes could've been, but this driver should certainly be counting their blessings.