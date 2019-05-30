Watch: Tesla Model 3 narrowly avoids swerving truck while on Autopilot

There have been a few stories in recent months showing how Tesla's Autopilot system has failed to detect upcoming obstacles, leading to numerous injuries and even fatalities, but this isn't one of those stories.

A Tesla Model 3 owner has taken to Twitter to thank her car's safety features after narrowly avoiding a collision with a truck while travelling down a highway.

Front dashcam video of @clubcar semi moving L & R several times before swerving into L lane. Perhaps driver didn't notice that it caused my #Tesla #Model3 to run off the road, because it didn't stop. We're ok, but will have some cleaning and possibly repair bills. @Teslarati pic.twitter.com/kNikZt8dJN — Tesla Boot Camp (@vivivandeerlin) May 29, 2019

In the dash cam footage posted to Twitter, the truck and trailer unit is shown slowly swerving in and out of its late ahead of the Model 3. The driver then decides to carefully overtake the truck before it violently swerves into her lane.

According to Vivianna Van Deerlin, the Tesla was in Autopilot up until the moment that she is forced to swerve in order to avoid the truck. This violent maneuver caused the Tesla to leave the road and lose traction in the muddy grass.

After sliding through the grass, the Model 3 is able to make it back onto the road, and continue on to a service centre. Luckily, none of the passengers were injured in the incident, but things could've been a lot worse.

In a follow-up post, Van Deerlin mentioned that the truck didn't make any effort to stop and check, noting that the driver was probably completely unaware of the incident.

Van Deerlin credits the Model 3's stability and low centre of gravity to them not rolling over in the grass. She also noted that had she kept the car's Autopilot system engaged, it probably would have avoided the collision with the truck, and kept them in their lane.

My @Tesla may have saved my life. Thought it would be a boring drive across Nebraska, instead a semi strayed into my lane & I fishtailed into wet grassy median. RWD Model 3 didn't spin or roll over. I was able to get it back on road. Covered in grass, but safe. Thanks @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/i9JRDhJquW — Tesla Boot Camp (@vivivandeerlin) May 28, 2019

Luckily, the Model 3 didn't sustain any serious damage, but they're going to have to give it a good clean once they get to their destination.