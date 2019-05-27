Watch: Tesla Model 3 slides perfectly through the infamous 'moose test'

When it comes to testing a car's handling, things don't get much tougher than the 'moose test' that was developed in the 1990s.

Designed to test a car's ability to avoid an obstacle (a moose) in the middle of the road before returning to their lane as soon as possible, it pushes to car's suspension to its limit.

Though it doesn't look like the world's most comfortable ride, Tesla's Model 3 passed with flying colours, and made the test look easy — this is probably down the car's weight distribution.

Packing the heavy batteries on the floor, the Tesla doesn't have a high centre of gravity to throw around, which keeps the tyres firmly planted on the ground.

Drivers that conducted the test for the Km77 YouTube channel noted how quickly the car responds to driver input at speed. As well as the Model 3's ability, they also commented on the Michelin tyres that the car came on, noting how well they grip up.

Km77 mentioned that the Model 3 would outperform a traditionally powered car in the test due to the throttle response, or lack of in an ICE vehicle: "...this gave a slight advantage to the Model 3 because it loses speed a lot faster once the accelerator pedal was released."

This time last year, Tesla posted a video of a Model X undergoing rollover testing with the NHTSA. Thanks to that same weight distribution, they weren't actually able to roll the car over, but the footage is a great watch.