Watch: Tesla Model S launched after hitting railway crossing at 170km/h

Over the last few years, the world has learned that electric cars don't just help the environment, but also possess extreme performance only matched by that of modern supercars.

This power in the right hands can make for an incredible ride, but when things get out of hand, this immense acceleration can lead to terrifying situations such as this one here.

This is footage from a collision that occurred back in 2018, but it has resurfaced following an investigation into what really happened on August 28 2018 over in Barrie, America.

According to a local report, 48-year-old James Phipps was travelling in his 2016 Tesla Model S when it hit the railway crossing with immense speed. It's quite obvious that Phipps was travelling over the 50km/h posted limit.

It has been estimated that his actual speed was around 170km/h upon hitting the crossing, which then launched the Tesla around 30 metres before crossing the centre line, and colliding with a tree.

Miraculously, both Phipps and his passenger managed to escape the collision with only minor injuries. It was later discovered that while the passenger was wearing a seatbelt, Phipps wasn't.

In court Phipps said, "I don’t remember too much. I think it was a restaurant we were going to. I didn’t realize the tracks were there. It isn’t a road I go down usually. I know I was going too fast and when I saw the incline, I hit the brake, but I must have hit the side of the pedal and I think I ended up hitting the gas."

Phipps has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and has pleaded not guilty.