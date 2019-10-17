Watch: Tesla Model S 'Plaid' makes its Nürburgring return with crazy aero

Just last month, Elon Musk caused a stir in the EV world after he came after the Porsche Taycan's Nürburgring ​record with a significantly modified version of the Model S dubbed the 'Plaid'.

Automotive enthusiasts were quick to dismiss Musk's attempts, stating that Porsche's racing heritage meant that the German-built EV was untouchable at its home track. But they were wrong.

While no official numbers have been released as of yet, Musk claimed that the 'Plaid' Model S prototypes completed a seven minutes and 20 seconds lap of the 'Ring, which would blow the Taycan's lap away by almost 20 seconds.

Obviously not content with what they had achieved at the 'Ring, the Tesla team packed their cars up and headed back to America, but not before stating their plans to return.

We have now received confirmation that the team is back at 'Green Hell', and it looks like they have brought a serious piece of kit with them. If any Tesla is able to complete a 7:05 lap, it's going to be this one.

This updated 'Plaid' model features an array of exterior modifications that focus on aerodynamics. These include an updated front end, widened and vented front guards, a larger boot lid spoiler, and a massive diffuser.

To fill out the larger guards, it looks like a serious combination of wheels and tyres have been installed. We can imagine that these tyres would be the same Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport RS' that were run at the first 'Ring attempt.

If Musk was right about the potential 7:05 lap that could be achieved by the 'Plaid' model, it would put the EV well into supercar territory, and be faster than the Nissan GT-R Nismo and McLaren 600LT.

On top of this, Musk has confirmed that this extreme Model S isn't just a prototype, and will be going on sale in 2020 — and we can't wait!