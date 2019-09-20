Watch: Tesla Model X drives through flooded street with ease

While the Model X isn't known as an incredible off-roader, it seems that Tesla's SUV is able to wade in reasonably deep water with ease, and drive off like nothing.

In a video that recently emerged, the fully-electric SUV is shown getting up to its windscreen in water while crossing a heavily-flooded street in South Dakota.

As local reporter Colton Molesky was filming a piece about the flood in Mitchell, a white Tesla Model X stole the spotlight with its attempt at crossing the street. Taken aback by the driver's confidence, Molesky reminds everyone watching how dangerous it is.

It looks like the water may have been up to 50cm deep at times, causing the water to push over the hood of the SUV, and almost reaches the windscreen. The wave that is created is so significant that the reporter has to jump out of the way when it comes past.

Because the SUV is fully-electric, there aren't any intakes or grilles at the front of the vehicle, meaning that the water won't affect anything important. Alongside this, the batteries and drive unit are completely sealed.

While the Tesla was able to make it through the water with ease, replicating this driver's actions is not recommended. There's no way of telling what lies beneath the surface of the water, and getting stuck at that depth could lead to disaster.

After a video surfaced of a Model S seemingly floating through floodwaters a few years ago, Elon Musk took to Twitter to explain how it is possible. "We *def* don’t recommend this, but Model S floats well enough to turn it into a boat for short periods of time. Thrust via wheel rotation," he said.

So if you do own a Tesla, don't go looking for ponds to drive through, but knowing that your car can handle driving through half a metre of water is valuable.

