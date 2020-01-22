Watch: Tesla Model X split in half after collision with Nissan GT-R

Tesla may build some of the safest vehicles on the road around the world, but a recent freak crash that occurred in America shows that excess speed can change everything in a split second.

According to a local report, the crash happened when a Nissan GT-R flew through a red light, and slammed into a Tesla Model X that was travelling through the intersection.

Speed was obviously a factor in the collision, as the GT-R hit the electric SUV with enough force to split it into two pieces, leaving the rear section bouncing across the intersection.

Thankfully, there were no passengers travelling in the rear seats of the Model X at the time, otherwise they would've almost certainly died. Both the driver and passenger in the GT-R were transported to hospital following the crash, but are expected to recover.

Miraculously, the driver of the Tesla managed to escape the collision with a minor injury to his leg, and was seen making the sign of the cross moments after the crash. He told news reporters that the GT-R was travelling so fast that he didn't even see it coming, but just felt the impact.

All up, four vehicles were involved in the crash, as the rear end of the Tesla was thrown into both a black Volkswagen and a red Mustang following the initial impact. The fact that no pedestrians were injured is a miracle in itself.

We can imagine that the driver of the Nissan GT-R will be in for a harsh sentence once they get out of hospital and are taken to court.