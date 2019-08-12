Watch: Tesla owner implants RFID chip in arm to unlock Model 3

Over the years you might have heard people describe being one with their car as they are driving it, and feeling everything that the car feels through a strange automotive sixth-sense.

Usually, these statements come from over-enthusiastic automotive journalists that are loving the car that they are driving, but thanks to some "biohacking", this engineer has taken "being one" with your car to the next level.

Amie DD has a background in game development and programming, so she knows a thing or two about hacking, and not just computers. The software engineer wanted to embed the valet chip from her Tesla Model 3 into her arm, to try out a new way of unlocking her car.

To start, Amie removed the RFID chip from the valet card using acetone, and put it into a biopolymer. Once the chip was ready, a professional known as 'Pineapple' injected the chip into her arm using a hollow needle.

While the video shows the whole process of the chip being implanted, it fails to show the chip actually in use, something that we all want to see.

Tesla body modification might seem like a strange process, but this isn't Amie's first attempt at the concept. Earlier this year, Amie tried to rewrite an RFID chip that she already had installed in her hand for other uses.

Unfortunately, this didn't work due to Tesla's security features, so that chip stayed as Amie's "access control" chip, and is used to unlock the door at home.

While this is the first time that we've seen body modification being used in conjunction with Teslas, given the techy nature of your stereotypical Tesla owner, we wouldn't be surprised to see it become more common.