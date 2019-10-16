Watch: Tesla's Autopilot function saves a family of bears

Tesla's Autopilot feature has long been a topic of debate, as to whether it is smart enough to save occupants and other road users in extreme situations.

While there have been a few examples of the system failing catastrophically, it has been hard to prove that the system was at fault, and the collision wasn't caused by driver error.

On a lighter note, a video has just emerged out of Montana in the US showing how the function can be used to avoid objects on the road. These objects come in the form of a family of bears, attempting to cross a road in the middle of the night.

Tesla owner Andrew Whittle had been driving across Montana with autopilot engaged, and was near Glacier National park when he came across the three animals who were startled by the EV's lights.

According to Whittle, his Model 3 Performance immediately braked upon spotting the animals. He then reversed his car to avoid being attacked by the startled mother bear.

While one shouldn't be relying on autopilot in a situation like this, it is good to see how it can work in poor visibility, and spot potential dangers at speeds of almost 100km/h.

"This was an amazing demonstration of how much better the Autopilot function has gotten since I received the car. Not only did autopilot sense the family of bears in the dark while the car was going 50mph, but the Dashcam feature recorded the whole thing in great resolution! Thanks again Tesla!" he said on YouTube.