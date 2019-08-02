Watch: Tesla's Model 3 takes on Auckland

If you love having your dog in the car with you, but don’t like leaving it locked in the cabin when you go shopping, then Tesla has the solution for you – a personal air conditioning system for your furry friend.

Telsa New Zealand begins deliveries of its Model 3 sedan soon to Kiwi buyers and the company’s entry-level vehicle has had some new features added after customer feedback.

Tesla has created “dog mode” that allows you to keep your pet unattended in the car at a comfortable temperature but letting passers-by know that the pooch is okay via a message on the Model 3’s 13in infotainment screen.

Via the air conditioning’s fan mode, you turn on “dog” setting, adjust the temperature and a large message on the screen says, “My owner will be back soon. Don’t worry! The A/C is on and it’s [temperature]”.

Tesla says the function will stay on after you leave the car, and if your battery reaches less than 20 per cent charge then you receive notification via your mobile app.

But the function should only be used for short dog sitting times, such as going to the supermarket.

Another new function, thanks to customer feedback, is the introduction of two hooks in the front trunk (known as the frunk) to store you takeaways without them spilling in the storage area.

The Model 3’s software also includes sentry mode that uses the car’s sensors and cameras to deter potential car thieves. If the car’s camera detects someone leaning on the car, the infotainment screen with display a large message to say that the cameras are recording. If a window breaks, the car’s alarm is activated, lights flash, and the owner is notified via the Tesla phone app.

The Model 3 sedan prices start at $73,900 (plus on-road costs and delivery) for the Standard Range Plus model with a range of 460km per charge.

Driven was the first motoring publication yesterday to drive the Performance model that had dual motors and all-wheel-drive and costs from $101,100.

Our white test model was upgraded with a black and white interior (adding $1600 to the price) and had been nicknamed “Storm Trooper” by Tesla New Zealand due to the colour scheme.

With the addition of the delivery fee of $185, the total price was $103,760 for our test model.

The Performance has 20in wheels, a carbon fibre spoiler, goes from 0-100km/ in 3.4seconds. It has a range of 560km.

All Model 3 sedans come with autopilot, a function that lets the car drive itself at a set speed and distance from vehicles in front.

Telsa’s USA factory saying current orders will be arriving in New Zealand this month.