Watch: Tesla's Sentry Mode catches another vandal red-handed

Since the Tesla Model 3's launch, the internet has been flooded with videos from the EV's 'Sentry Mode', which enables the car's exterior camera system upon sensing close movement.

Sentry Mode has provided footage of a range of happenings such as car crashes and thefts, but the vandals that it catches seem to garner the most attention.

Earlier this year, two men that weren't fans of the EV were caught in broad daylight, followed by this guy who had something against the car, and then more recently, this man decided to jump through the windscreen of a Model 3.

In this instance, Sentry Mode came in handy for Model 3 owner Alan Tweedie, as he didn't notice that his car had been keyed until he arrived home after watching his son's football game.

Upon reviewing the footage from the car park, Tweedie came across the perpetrator who casually keys his car for no apparent reason. While it looks like a random event, the offender had her key ready to go, and wasted no time in damaging the vehicle's paintwork.

After the video went viral, Tweedie appeared on Denver's CBS 4 to talk about the incident. He mentioned that he had no idea who the woman was, but the scratches were so deep that "you can feel down to bare metal."

Local police are currently investigating the incident, and the damage is valued at around $3200. If the vandal is caught, they could be facing felony charges.