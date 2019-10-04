Watch: Tesla's 'Smart Summon' function is far from perfect

While self-driving cars might seem like they are still a little while off, Tesla's latest update brings with it the 'Smart Summon' function, where owners can use their phones to summon their EV.

This means that Tesla vehicles have to navigate through busy carparks and such, in order to get to the desired destination, something that a few cars have had a bit of trouble doing.

When talking about the function, Tesla states that it is a "perfect feature to use if you have an overflowing shopping cart, are dealing with a fussy child or simply don’t want to walk to your car through the rain."

Here we have a video showing the latter scenario, where a family tried to summon their car from the sheltered area outside of the shopping centre in a torrential downpour.

While the Model 3 doesn't run into any issues with other cars in the car park, getting out of its initial position seems to be quite an issue. Instead of reversing out, and coming right to the family, it decides to go through the other space, a come to a stop across the road.

Given that the function is still in the early stages of real-world use, a few issues can be expected, and we can expect Tesla to fine-tune a few things before it is released to the rest of the world.

But then again, it didn't crash into anything while navigating through the dark parking lot, so we'll class that as a win.