Watch: Tesla's taking the hassle out of parking with new update

Tesla has released a major software update that includes a new game, a karaoke function and something similar to a mystery flight but for the road.

It paints a picture of how people will use cars when self-driving tech is common.

But arguably the most useful new feature – a function that allows the car to autonomously drive through a carpark to meet you — won’t initially be available on Teslas in New Zealand or Australia.

Called Tesla 10.0, the over-the-air software update includes Smart Summon, which builds on the Summon function that allows owners to remotely drive their car forward or backwards out of a tight parking spot.

Smart Summon is designed to drive the car up to 61 metres (200 feet) through a parking station to meet you, for when you’re not in a walking mood.

It is claimed to “navigate more complex environments and parking spaces, manoeuvring around objects as necessary to come find you in a parking lot”.

But there are caveats, including warnings that it is “only intended for use in private parking lots and driveways” and that you should monitor the car and surroundings “at all times and be within your line of sight because it may not detect all obstacles”.

However, Smart Summon won’t initially be offered in Down Under, apparently because it hasn’t yet been approved by regulatory authorities.

For now, Smart Summon is only enabled in Tesla’s home market of the United States.

A Tesla Australia spokesperson couldn’t shed any light on when it may become available in Australia other than to say “we are working to bring it to other markets soon”.

So the focus for the 10.0 software update is on entertainment features.

That includes a new “run and gun” video game called Cuphead, which adds to other games such as Beach Buggy Racing, Asteroids and Centipede.

Along with the karaoke feature – which Tesla calls Caraoke – the games can only be used when the car is parked.

The Californian car maker has even added something akin to the airline industry’s mystery flight, whereby you can be sent somewhere random. Press the “Lucky” or “Hungry” buttons and the car will “send you on a surprise adventure to a local restaurant or nearby attraction”.

Teslas can also now be linked to a streaming TV account, allowing Netflix, YouTube or Hulu to be streamed on the screen when the car is parked.

It can also now create more content of its own, streaming or storing vision from the rear camera as well as front and side cameras.

