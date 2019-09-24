Watch the painful moment racer crashes a brand new 2020 Toyota Supra

Arguably the most important and most controversial car of this year, the 2020 Toyota Supra seems to have just as many fans as people who love to joke about its BMW origins.

Unfortunately, even before the public managed to get their hands on the turbocharged coupe, a fair few examples were totalled, on and off the track.

Another Supra can now be added to that tally, thanks to one YouTuber who seemingly ran out of luck while driving his recently-acquired Supra at the track.

In the video that he posted to his channel, he can be seen driving his car at a reasonable pace around the track, despite the text saying that he's "still not even pushing" the limits.

In an unfortunate twist of fate, a double-apex corner catches Ding off guard, and forces him to run wide around the bend. After his wheels hit the grass, it's all over, and Ding can be heard yelling as he slides towards the tyre wall.

As the Supra makes contact with the wall, the camera dramatically goes flying across the car before coming to rest on the floor.

While the damage doesn't look overly significant, it was enough to cause the steering wheel and side airbags to deploy. He also notes that the Supra automatically called the police upon impact.

It's too early to tell the extent of the mechanical damage, but considering that the front bumper, headlight, and front left guard is basically destroyed, it was quite an impact. The crinkles down the door and rear fender don't look too healthy either.

Ding closes the video by explaining that he'll repair it if it is possible, but if not, another Supra will be on the cards.