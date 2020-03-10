Watch the terrifying moment truck flips in busy tunnel

As well as being a great tool to use when dealing with insurance companies, dashcams have changed the way that the internet gets to see traffic faux pas.

A dramatic crash was recently captured in Boston's O'Neill tunnel, showing a dump truck filled with gravel tipping on its side after having to heavily break for rush hour traffic.

According to a local report, a number of factors were at play here, and it seems that the just simply wasn't paying enough attention to the traffic movements around him in the seconds leading to the crash.

Around the 16-second mark in the video, the truck sways to the left before straightening, and veering left again. We guess that it is at this moment that the driver notices the stopped traffic ahead.

Because it was already in motion, locking up the rear wheels only caused the truck to swing violently back to the left, before flipping on its side, sending gravel across the tunnel.

Miraculously, all the traffic traveling around him managed to stop in time, including the truck and trailer in the right lane. The flip proved too much for the left rear tyre which de-beaded and bounced away from the overturned truck.

Local authorities revealed that a 30-year old man was behind the wheel of the truck, who suffered non-life threatening injuries during the collision.