Watch: this wasp-infested car is the stuff of nightmares

When Kia announced the new Stinger GT, you might've been disappointed to hear that it didn't actually come filled with wasps, but instead, was just a twin-turbo, all-wheel drive, performance sedan.

If you were one of these people that were filled with disappointment, this wasp-infested Chevy might be a little more up your alley.

In the video that was posted by Stinger Creations, an American exterminator company, two workers can be seen making light of the bad situation that they were presented with.

Images of vehicles containing a wasp nest or two have been posted to the internet before, but we've never seen anything as terrifying as this. The wasps have basically commandeered the whole vehicle, covering the majority of the interior with their nest.

If you've got your volume on, you'll notice the tapping sounds overpowering everything else going on in the background. This tapping is the thousands of wasps hitting the GoPro case, a terrifying thought in itself.

We're not even sure that the Malibu is worth saving now, burning it would probably be a better option.