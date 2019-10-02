Watch: Twin-engined, 1300kW VW Lupo struggles for traction on the strip

While it may not have ever been known for its performance, the little Volkswagen Lupo didn't need to go fast, that's what the bigger, turbocharged Golf GTI was for.

It seems that one Romanian owner wasn't happy with this lack of speed, and decided to turn his little hatch into a certified monster.

In order to create this monster, the owner took two highly-modified Volkswagen 2.0-litre TFSI engines, and mounted them at the front and rear of the little hatch. Each of these engines are capable of over 650kW, bringing the total power figure upwards of 1300kW.

If the car's standard front-wheel drive system was left in place, the hatch wouldn't stand a chance of getting any of this power down to ground, so an all-wheel drive system was installed.

Because of the twin-engine setup in the Lupo, two transmissions are required to send power to each end of the car. Technical details of this system are scarce, but the driver can be seen using two shifters while staging.

Alongside the two engines, some serious bodywork has taken place on the Lupo, the front bumper has been cut to allow the huge intercooler to breathe, fender flares have been installed t house the drag slicks, and the rear doesn't even look like a VW.

Despite the all-wheel drive system and the huge Hoosier slicks at all four corners, the little hatch struggles for traction while sending it down the strip, and it looks like the driver has trouble keeping it in his lane.

Commenters on the original video mentioned that they would have expected the Lupo to be faster with all that power under the hood. Others commented on the fact that it would probably be faster if it just had one engine at the rear.

It might not be the best performer at the track, but you have to admire the work that has gone into this little beast.