Watch: UK football star writes off $350K Lamborghini en route to training

Sergio Romero was unharmed after wrecking his $350,000 Lamborghini Gallardo on the way to training at Manchester United yesterday morning.

The 32-year-old Argentina goalkeeper, No 2 to David de Gea at Old Trafford, wedged the white sports car under a roadside barrier close to the Carrington training complex, but was able to take part in the session with the rest of the United squad.

Police were at the scene as the debris was cleared away from the road.

Romero, who played in the FA Cup replay win over Wolves last week, is not the first United star to crash his car en route to Carrington.

Cristiano Ronaldo wrote off a Ferrari in the Manchester Airport tunnel 11 years ago this month.

- Daily Mail