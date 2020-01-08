Watch: UK footballer crashes $400K Lamborghini dressed as a snowman

If you've ever wondered why Santa drives a sleigh that's pulled by a team of reindeer, and not a $400K Lamborghini powered by a V10 engine, this might give you some insight.

Michail Antonia of West Ham United was trying to spread some Christmas cheer to his family while dressed as a snowman late last year, but instead, he managed to send his Huracan Performante through a family's back shed in South London.

Thankfully, both Antonio and his passenger managed to escape the collision without injury, but the same can't be said for the garden shed or the extremely expensive Lamborghini coupe.

"Police were called to Nightingale Lane, Balham, at 18.36hrs on Wednesday, 25 December to reports of a car crashed into a garden.

Officers attended.

"A Lamborghini car was found at the scene. It was reported that it had left the road and crashed into a road sign and a garden wall. The driver did not require hospital treatment. There were no other reported injuries. There is no police investigation."

While no details of the crash have been released to the public, it's safe to assume that Antonio simply lost control of the high-performance vehicle while travelling down the narrow street.

As most drivers know, less than ideal conditions and high-powered performance vehicles rarely mix well, and if this other video out of the UK is anything to go off, Performante's are unforgiving beasts.