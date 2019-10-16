Watch: US boxer destroys Ferrari 488 in terrifying high-speed rollover

High profile American boxer Errol Spence Jr. was lucky to escape a high-speed rollover alive after the dramatic crash was caught on camera earlier this week.

According to local US reports, Spence was speeding through the streets of Dallas without his seatbelt on before his car hit the medium barrier and ejected the 29-year-old out of the open roof.

He was admitted to the intensive care unit at Methodist Dallas Medical Centre where his injuries are considered non-life threatening, and he is expected to survive.

Local police revealed that the white Ferrari 488 was travelling "at a high rate of speed" just before 3AM when it crossed the median line, and flipped multiple times after digging into the grass embankment.

The cause of the crash still hasn't been determined.

Given that Spence's Ferrari 488 is capable of 0-100km/h in just three seconds, before topping out at a top speed of 305km/h, the forces acting upon the boxer at the time of the rollover must have been immense.

Considering that he wasn't wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision, the fact that he made it out alive, and is probably going to pull through is a miracle in itself.