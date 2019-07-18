Watch: Very first Goliath 6x6 rolls out of Hennessey factory

If you cast your mind back to the mid-2000s, you'll reminder a certain advertising campaign with the tagline, "Big is good", but with the rising fuel costs and taxes, we're not too sure if big is still good.

Who cares what we think though, American tuning company Hennessey is still obviously a fan of big things, considering that they actually followed their 6x6 Ford Raptor up with a 6x6 Chevrolet Silverado.

This Chevrolet-derived behemoth first made headlines back in September of last year, when Hennessey first announced plans to make it a reality. Since then, those plans have turned into cold hard metal and the first Goliath has proudly rolled off the Hennessey production line in Texas.

Based on a Silverado Trail Boss Z71, the Goliath has undergone a complete six-wheel conversion, where an all-new rear suspension system was installed alongside an extra axle.

Too fit the massive 37-inch off-road tyres that are wrapped around the 20-inch rims, an eight-inch lift kit was installed. This gives the (monster) truck an incredibly aggressive stance, something that can be only compared to the fictional Cayonero.

The Goliath also receives new front and rear bumpers, LED auxiliary lights, and a ridiculously long custom tray.

"We are very excited to offer our new Goliath 6×6 alongside our Velociraptor 6×6 truck," said John Hennessey. "These are very exclusive and unique vehicles that make a huge statement anywhere our clients go – whether its Rodeo drive or the sand dunes of the Sahara Desert."

Under the hood sits GM's 6.2-litre V8 that Hennessey has slapped their 2.9-litre supercharger on top of. Along with their tune, this supercharged engine now produces a hefty 525kW and 914Nm of torque.

As you'd expect, this first Goliath has been snapped up by Bob Berrard, the owner of the biggest potato farm in the state of Wisconsin.

Hennessey is only planning on building 24 examples of the Goliath, with each one starting at US$375,000. Don't worry though; this price includes the price of a brand new Silverado.