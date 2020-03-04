Watch: What happens when you drop a car onto the world's strongest trampoline?

Throwing a car off the top of a building is nothing new, we famously saw a Toyota Hilux not only survive fall off the top of a crumbling building, but ended up somehow landing atop of the rubble.

This video probably won't go down in history like Top Gear's Hilux did, but it's still incredibly fascinating to watch, as you don't get to see what happens when a car hits a giant trampoline every day.

Mark Rober is known for his incredibly cool science-related content on YouTube, and while this video doesn't involve any high-pressure water demonstration the trampoline is a marvel in itself.

To build a trampoline capable of withstanding a Holden Barina falling from 45m takes some serious engineering. To make the car bounce, a contraption made from kevlar, trampoline springs and incredibly thick steel tubing came to fruition.

As you'd expect from a YouTube video, the video features a bunch of things getting dropped on the trampoline before the car. This included a bunch of watermelons, bowling balls, and water balloons.

Incredibly, the Holden hatch not only survived the huge fall, but was bounced off the trampoline, and landed on its wheels against the fence. An incredible result considering that the Barina tips the scales at a little over a tonne.

Because the car wasn't enough, they also decided to drop a boat on the trampoline, as you do. This is a whole lot less impressive than the car as it almost snaps in half upon hitting the frame, but still is an impressive watch.