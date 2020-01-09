Watch: Which Tesla is the fastest?

When it comes to electric cars, Teska might not have been the first manufacturer to start selling battery-powered vehicles to the masses, but there's no question as to who's on top these days.

As well as introducing the world to electric luxury, Tesla's are known for being incredibly fast thanks to the instant torque that their enormously powerful electric motors can offer.

While the Tesla line-up can blow the doors off most offer manufacturer's line-up without breaking a sweat, picking the winner out of the Model S, X and 3 is actually harder than it sounds.

On paper, and on the tarmac, the Model S convincingly runs away from the pack despite the model X getting a jump at the line. At the end of the first race, the standard Model 3 seems to get pipped by the Model X.

It would be interesting to see the race re-run with the new 'Acceleration Boost' upgrade that the dual-motor Long Range Model 3 can get. This over-the-air update pulls the 0-100km/h time down from 4.4 seconds to just 3.9.

For the second race, the Model 3 performance lines up alongside its larger siblings to attempt to show the Model S who's boss. While it manages to leave the big old X in the dust, the S proves again that it's the big dog of the line-up with a convincing victory.

In the next few years, we can expect to see the Model Y and the Cybertruck joining this drag race, but doubt that either will be able to take down the Model S. That job will be reserved for the Roadster — if it ever actually releases that is.