Watch: Win the trip of a lifetime through this epic off-road adventure

New Zealanders have the chance to test themselves against the best on this planet in one of the world’s ultimate off-roading test drives, Volkswagen’s global Spirit of Amarok event.

The event combines a series of gruelling four-wheel drive speed tests plus terrain and technical challenges at Muriwai in May, with Volkswagen’s 580Nm Amarok V6 double-cab ute.

The winning Kiwi team will be flown, all expenses paid, to South Africa to represent New Zealand for the first time in history against 10 other countries at the Spirit of Amarok world finals in September.

An extreme 4x4 off road challenge will be judged on accuracy and speed, with a following rally stage, driver precision and control technical stage, and a regularity stage mixing speed and technical ability.

The Spirit of Amarok global showdown started in 2004 as the Spirit of Africa.

Founded by African rally star, Sarel van der Merwe — or Supervan as he’s known — the event is all about adrenalin and South Africa’s great outdoors.

In 2015 it became an annual event known as Spirit of Amarok, with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles becoming the official partner. The events involves camping under the skies, and traditional South African food and hospitality all form part of the festivities.

For more information about Spirit of Amarok NZ and entrant guidelines, visit your Volkswagen dealer or spiritofamarok.co.nz