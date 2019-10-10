Watch: "World's coolest dad" prints son a fully-functional Lamborghini Aventador

When considering a first car for your son, usually parents don't jump to a Lamborghini Aventador due to a range of reasons, but the $600,000 price tag would be up there.

If you're wanting to get your hands on the range-topping Lamborghini you could always seek out a dodgy-built replica, like this one, or just 3D print your own one, like this dad.

After Sterling Backus' 11-year-old son Xander took a virtual ride in an Aventador while playing a video game, he asked his dad if they were able to build one. Not wanting to be the bearer of bad news, Sterling got to work on his 3D printer, and started the project.

While most parents would have no idea where to start on a project like this one, Sterling is a physicist by trade who also happens to be quite a gearhead, so the numbers came naturally.

Unlike that awful replica, a model Aventador was used to dial in the exact proportions, which resulted in an incredibly accurate shape. After all the panels had been printed, they were glued together and wrapped in carbon fibre.

While you won't find an Italian-built V12 sitting behind the cabin of this Aventador, a Corvette-sourced V8 takes its place. Granted it's not going to have the same performance as the real thing, but we can't imagine that it'd be a slouch either.

Alongside the Corvette power plant, this replica features some serious-looking racing seats and the Wilwood brakes covering the callipers look like they'd provide some serious stopping power.

While this Lambo is still a little while off, we can imagine that it will look a million bucks once finished and painted, and will be an amazing performer.