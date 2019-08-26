Watch: world's fastest shed embarrasses opponent at the strip

Since the dawn of racing, we have seen race cars take a variety of forms over the years, but nothing that we have seen comes close to this particular VW-powered shed.

With the power of a standard German family performance wagon, and the aerodynamics of well, a shed, this bad boy has come along way from the farm, and now embarrasses cars on the 1/4 strip.

We're not too sure whether this shed has undergone a drag racing conversion, or the Volkswagen Passat that it sits upon underwent a shed conversion, but the results are incredible.

Once the Passat had been re-shelled with the industrial exterior, the owner decided that the standard VW lump wasn't fast enough, and opted for another German-built engine.

This shed now contains a 4.2-litre V8 engine and drivetrain that has come out of an Audi RS4 B7. Thanks to this swap, 335kW is sent to all four of the shed's wheels through Audi's iconic Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Apart from the odd holiday with the family, this shed spends most of its time at different drag strips around the UK. As you could imagine, most people don't mind lining up alongside the shed until they see it run mid-fifteens.

We're not sure if this particular Vauxhall Astra H knew what they were getting themselves into at the Santa Pod Raceway earlier this year, but we can't imagine that they'd take losing to a garden shed too well.

The shed posted a respectable 15.495 seconds at 139.5km/h in this particular run.