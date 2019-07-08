Watch: World's first Tesla-swapped Nissan Skyline makes its Goodwood debut

Just when you thought that LS-swapping a Skyline was the most blasphemous thing you that one can commit this side of Japan, this one emerges.

While it may not be the most traditional drifting demonstration that the world has ever seen, due to the lack of engine limiter noises — it's still an impressive build none the less.

Built by electric vehicle conversion specialists Zero EV in the UK, this Nissan Skyline R32 has undergone a Tesla conversion, where its RB power plant was swapped out for a more efficient electric motor.

Efficiency isn't the only draw card when it comes to building electric drift cars though, the instant torque that these motors produce breaks traction at the rear tyres almost instantly, allowing for perfect control.

This Skyline's debut at Goodwood was set to be quite a big deal, but thanks to the questionable driving from UK legend Terry Grant, it ended up being a bit of a flop.

Some commenters mentioned that Grant might be used to sliding a tradition front-engined drift car, and the strange weight distribution of this one, and others just blamed the electric motor for some reason.

While this particular appearance was a bit of a disappointment, we can expect to see more of these conversions happening, and hitting a track near you.