What would you swap this Ferrari Formula 1 V12 into?

It has been said in the past that the best sounding engines come from the exotic combination of a high cylinder count paired with a low total displacement, and we're not going to disagree.

These engines might not have the same rumble as a burly American V8, but instead produce a note that reminiscent of one thousand angry hornets coming at you.

Unfortunately, getting your hands on a piece of machinery that ticks those boxes doesn't come cheap, and this old Ferrari Formula 1 V12 engine is a perfect example of that.

This engine is currently listed on eBay, and is being sold by the same vendor that listed a sketchy LaFerrari V12 just a few weeks ago. Like the LaFerrari V12, this Italian lump will cost you an arm and a leg, or around $587,000 if you've got the cash.

It is stated on the listing that this is the Ferrari Tipo 044/1, which (if correct) is the 3.0-litre V12 that was used in a Ferrari car for the 1995 season. Incredibly, this engine tips the scales at just 132kg, and is made from lightweight aluminium alloy.

When it was built back in 1995, this engine produced a whopping 559kW and was able to rev up to 17,000rpm. Despite this huge figure, the engine was usually restricted to around 450kW for reliability reasons during racing.

You'd think an auction with a six-figure asking price would have a decent amount of detail attached, but in the vendor's usual style, there's one sentence, and the condition of the engine is even addressed.

Alongside the engine's current condition, it is not known how many (if any) races it was used in during the 1995 season.

While it may be a little out of most of the population's budget, we can imagine that there will be a few mega-rich Ferrari fanatics out there that are looking for a new art installation.

Or maybe it's going to end up jammed in a tyre-slaying MX-5 like this Hellcat engine was, this sky's the limit!