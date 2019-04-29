Where are NZ's Tesla Model 3s? Elon Musk posts update for Kiwi market
Regardless of your view on electric cars, you've got to hand it to Tesla — the Model 3 is, at the very very least, a masterpiece in marketing and packaging. At most, those who've sampled it label the EV a revolutionary product.
Driven has been all over the Model 3 like a rash. We spied one down in Cardrona testing last August at the snowy and cold Southern Hemisphere Proving Grounds, we went over the Auckland Tesla store's left-hand drive example with a fine-tooth comb, and we drove one while in California.
But all the while, details for the New Zealand market have remained scarce. Pricing and time of arrival are both unknowns, although it's long been stated (perhaps with a glimmer of hopefulness) that we'd be seeing them on our shores at some point in 2019. And these points are consistent for most other right-hand drive markets like ours, including our mates in Australia.
But, May could be the month when Tesla finally reveals some of these all-important details.
UK Model 3 order page goes live next week, followed shortly thereafter by Japan, Australia, New Zealand & Hong Kong— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2019
Late last week under a tweet about Top Gear UK's Tesla Model 3 Performance/BMW M3 comparison test, CEO Elon Musk added a sliver of info; the online order page for the UK goes live this week, with Australia, Hong Kong, and New Zealand next in line.
While this doesn't necessarily indicate when the Model 3 will land here, interested parties can expect the online ordering update to showcase at least some of the highly anticipated electric car's local pricing.
To be competitive, the Model 3 will need to land at well under the $80,000 mark. Nissan last week announced that the new Leaf would start at $59,990, while Hyundai's Ioniq sedan and 400km Kona EV are priced at $59,990 and $73,990 respectively. The cheapest Tesla on the market currently is the standard range Model S, priced from $134,800.