Why a Chinese company is bringing the Saleen S7 back to life

There are a few things in life that the "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" adage applies to, but it seems that Saleen has adopted it as their company mission as they have decided to bring back the Saleen S7 (again).

Well technically it's not the same Saleen that built the initial S7 way back in 2000, or even the same Saleen that revived it in 2016, but instead a Saleen that's owned by Jiangsu Secco Automobile Technology Corporation.

Staying with the exact same design that first appeared in 2000, the 2020 S7 now packs a whopping 1500hp and 1800Nm of torque underneath the engine cover. This new model is called the S7 LM and s powered by the same twin-turbo 7.0-litre Ford Windsor V8 that has appeared previously.

This new S7 LM was unveiled at the official launch of Saleen in China, where three other vehicles from the company also took the stage. These were the S1 supercar, a new all-electric city car, and an SUV.

Unveiled in 2016, the S1 supercar which is a relaunched version of the Henrik Fisker-designed Artega GT, and apparently can do the 0-100km/h sprint in just 3.5 seconds.

The SUV, which is named the MAC is a petrol-powered vehicle that produces 298kW and 450Nm of torque. Not much is known about this vehicle, other than production is set to start in a few months.

Unlike the SUV, the little city car is fully-electric, and is called the Maimai. According to the release slides, this little city hopper has a 305km range, and produces 79kW.

According to the release notes, the new S7 LM will be able to accelerate to 100km/h in just 2.2 seconds, but without an all-wheel drive system, it's going to be interesting to see how the tyres handle the 1500hp.

We're not too sure why they have brought the car back into production though, maybe they had an abundance of front guards lying around the factory that needed a new home?