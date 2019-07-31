Why Teslas have been banned from this Texas drag strip

As you would already know, comparing the performance of petrol-powered cars and electric cars is like comparing apples to oranges, as the instant torque delivered from an electric motor can't be matched.

This hasn't stopped anyone on the drag strip though, as we've seen countless Dodge Hellcat models fall victim to a silent Tesla P100D zipping down the quarter-mile in record time.

It has even been said that the only reason Dodge unveiled the Challenger SRT Demon was because FCA's performance hated seeing their supercharged V8 beasts falling losing to EVs.

While that last one is just a rumour, when the Demon did go on sale, it was so fast that the NHRA decided to ban the car from tracks unless owners installed extra safety equipment first.

In the same fashion, Texas Motor Speedway has banned Teslas along with every other electric car from racing at their facility. They host a Universal Technical Institute’s Friday Night Drags event, where drivers can bring down their street cars and race on the 1/8th mile track.

These nights attracted a lot of attention from Tesla Model S and Model X owners, who would bring their machines down, and pit them against more-traditional ICE vehicles on the strip.

It turns out that the ban that was put in place by the Speedway wasn't put there to prevent EVs from embarrassing ICE cars, but instead, because the safety team isn't equipped to deal with a battery fire if one crashes.

This isn't the first time an electric vehicle ban has been put in place by a motorsport event either. Earlier this year, Formula D in America prevented Napolean Motorsports from competing at Long beach in their fully-electric Chevrolet Camaro.

This was an extremely controversial move as fans argued that there are thousands of electric cars on the streets of California, yet the Camaro was deemed to be too unsafe.

We can't imagine that these bans will stay in place for too much longer as the world of electric motorsport is constantly expanding, and may soon be the norm.